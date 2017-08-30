Pictou County RCMP seeks assistance locating missing teen

PLYMOUH – Pictou County District RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a missing Pictou – County teen.

Renee Nickerson, 16, left her residence at Plymouth at 2:30 p.m. on August 29 and was last seen walking toward Stellarton. She had recently talked about going to Halifax and it is believed she may be in that area. She did not have any luggage with her when she left her residence.

Renee Nickerson is white, 5-foot-four inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair (may be in a pony tail) and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a dark long sleeve shirt and pink flip flops.

Although foul play is not suspected, police are concerned for Renee Nickerson’s safety. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Renee Nickerson is asked to contact Pictou County RCMP at 902-755-4141 or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ ( 274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not tapped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

Renee Nickerson