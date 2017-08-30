To the Editor:

The people on Lorne Street, New Glasgow, have always tried to keep their lawns and flower gardens looking good. Now we find that can no longer be the case because the deer population has become so large that they now sleep on our lawn in the daylight hours and eat everything in sight.

We have tried everything to get rid of them from Bobx to air horns and they just stand there and look at you.

What is the next step to get rid of them? Get DNR to come in and do a cull for they wander around all day and night and no flower bed is safe and our hostas have been eaten down to the roots as well some of our shrubs the bloom has been also eaten as well.

Please do not feed the deer. Any answer out there? If so, please let us all know.

Loyd Murray

New Glasgow