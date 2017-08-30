Public assistance being sought in motorcycle collision

LOCH BROOM – On Monday,August 28 at approximately 7:40 p.m., a member of Pictou District RCMP observed a motorcycle that had been involved in a collision on Alma Road. The motorcycle appeared to have left the roadway and struck a culvert.

The bike had been travelling south on Alma Road in and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. A search of the immediate area was conducted by Pictou County RCMP members and by the RCMP Police Dog Service, but police were unsuccessful in locating the motorcyclist who was involved in the collision.

Pictou District RCMP is attempting to locate the driver of the motorcycle. They are asking anyone who has information on the incident to call 902-485-4333 or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

The investigation is ongoing.