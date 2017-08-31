Antigonish District RCMP investigating car jacking incident

TRACADIE – Antigonish District RCMP was dispatched earlier today to the scene of a car jacking.

At 2:57 a.m., police responded to a call in which the dispatcher heard a woman screaming, and tires squealing. When officers arrived at the scene on Hwy. 4, they located the victims and were told that three men had taken their car at knife point. The two victims, a man and a woman, were transported to hospital by EHS. The man was seriously injured while the woman sustained minor injuries.

Following a physical altercation in the car with the male victim, the suspects took the vehicle, then police later located it abandoned in the Pomquet area. It has been transported to Inverness District Detachment for a forensic examination. The knife used to threaten the victims has been located and seized by police. Two men have been arrested, and the RCMP is attempting to locate the third.

Antigonish District RCMP is conducting the investigation with the assistance of RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit, as well as RCMP members from the Antigonish/ Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Northeast Nova Traffic Services.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 902 863 6500, or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ ( 274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not tapped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.