Hall of Famers enjoy ball game

NEW GLASGOW — A one-of-a-kind softball game featured teams representing Highland Community Residential Services and member of a hall of fame Special Olympics softball team on Sunday at the New Glasgow Kinsmen Complex.

The game was organized as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for HCRS and was a way to honour past inductees of the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame.

Besides the Special Olympics team members, inductees included Courtney Malcolm and Johnny and Stew Young.

“We thought we’d organize some events and this is one of them,” HCRS executive director Hilary Amit said. “The rain held off and the people seemed to be having fun.”

Special Olympics hall of fame team members included pitcher Norma Paris, Chris Atkinson at shortstop, Greg Massaro at third base, as well as Allister MacLean, Darryl Smith, Cecil Lawrence, Harry Haroutunian and Terry MacLeod.

The opposing team was a combination of HRCS board members, supporters and staff.

“We talked about having a game with the Special Olympics hall of fame ball team,” said Cathy Mason, who played on the HCRS team. “We’re having fun getting the team together again.”

The Special Olympics ball team won gold medals in softball at the 1998 Canadian Special Olympics Summer Games in Sudbury, Ont. and was inducted into the hall of fame shortly after.

Other future anniversary events include a staff service recognition event at Steeltown Park in Trenton and a photo exhibit featuring a day in the life of HCRS as part of the agency’s 40-year story scheduled for November 17 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Cathy Mason swings at a pitch during the softball game hosted by Highland Community Residential Services. (Goodwin photo)