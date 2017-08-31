Malcolm scores big ace in golf

ABERCROMBIE — It was a golf weekend for the ages at Abercrombie Country Club.

Kellen Malcolm did not win the men’s championship, which was won by 2016 champion Kevin Scott, but Malcolm achieved something that he and his fellow club members won’t soon forget.

Malcolm recorded his first hole-in-one on the fifth hole on Sunday, and his ace followed two other aces on Saturday at the 15th hole by Bruce Horne and Wayne Brow.

- Advertisement -

The difference is that Malcolm’s ace includes a $25,000 prize. The club had its usual closest to the green contest on the fifth hole and the other three par-3 holes — the eight, 10th and15th. But the $25,000 award was only for an ace on the fifth hole.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” said Malcolm, 25, who has been working at the club this summer before returning to the Nova Scotia Community College’s Pictou campus where he is taking a plumbing course.

Malcolm used a seven iron off the tee with a 161-yard distance to the flag. His shot was directly at the pin, dropped a short distance from the hole and rolled in. Mike MacDonald and Ben Cameron witnessed the ace.

“It was just a matter of the ball rolling the right way,” Malcolm said.

“It looked good all the way,” MacDonald said.

The news of Malcolm’s ace spread quickly. His father, Mike Malcolm, was two groups ahead of him on the sixth hole when he heard the sounds of elation.

“I was at No. 6 and heard these screams,” Mike Malcolm said. “In five minutes I’m sure most everyone found out.”

Director of golf at Abercrombie, Jonathan Garron, was busy examining the details of the prize to confirm the award.

Besides Scott’s win other awards were presented to Joan Fanning, who regained the senior women’s club championship after having won three straight times from 2012 to 2014.

Debbie Bray successfully defended her 2016 women’s club championship.

Meanwhile, the senior men’s and junior club championships are being played on Wednesday and Thursday.

From left: Kellen Malcolm stands with senior women’s club champion Joan Fanning, women’s club champion Debbie Bray and Mike MacDonald, who witnessed Malcolm’s historic hole-in-one on Sunday at Abercrombie Country Club. (Goodwin photo)