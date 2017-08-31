Twilight ball season wraps up

STELLARTON – Final games were scheduled on Monday in the Leo Fahey Twilight Ladies Softball League at the Albion in Stellarton.

Before that, two games were played on August 28, with Oroiles and Yankees posting wins.

The Orioles defeated the Blue Jays 10-8 in the evening’s first game.

- Advertisement -

Debbie d’Entremont’s triple, double and single powered the Oriole attack that was aided by two doubles each by Sherrie MacLeod, Laura Turner, Arden Ehler and Christa Webber.

Jamey MacLean, Sherry Whytewood, Jane Harnish, Stacey Ferguson and Gina Markie chipped in with two singles apiece.

Judith Rogers, Debbie MacLean, Bev Sheehan and Raylene MacPherson each walloped two doubles followed by Jan Ferguson, Jill Davidson, Heather Doubleday and Jackie Morrisey with two singles apiece to pace the Blue Jays. Singles were also had by Kate Gratto and Sonya Henderson.

The Yankees scored in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the front running Cardinals 11-10 in the second game

Trailing 7-0 going into the top of the fifth the Cardinals fought back to create a 10-10 tie.

With the Yankees’ final at-bat, Stephanie Heighton hit a triple to right-centrefield to drive in Claudette Wolfe with the winning run to outlast the Cardinals.

Carol Hartling, and Samantha Williams each had a triple and single, followed by four singles off the bat of Jennifer MacDonald and two singles apiece from Chelsea Deagle, Theresa Dewar and captain Cindy Osmond to conclude the Yankee offence.

Debbie d’Entremont and Lisa James continued their penchant for extra base hits by each hitting a triple and three singles to pace the Cardinals.

Donna Green, JD Morton, Samantha MacDonald, Shirley Kennedy and Dawn Cleary each had two singles to round out the Cardinals offensive attack.