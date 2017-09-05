Calling all nature lovers!

Did you know that shorebirds are among the best-travelled creatures on earth, travelling thousands of kilometres between their breeding grounds in the north and their wintering grounds in the south? The Canadian Wildlife Service (CWS) needs your help to better understand the amazing migratory birds that stop-over along our shores on the East Coast.

The Atlantic Canada Shorebird Survey (ACSS) is a volunteer-based survey that relies on the skills, dedication and long-term support of bird watchers throughout Atlantic Canada. Volunteer bird watchers regularly head out to more than 100 sites to gather important information to help biologists as they work to conserve species that are experiencing declining populations. This vital information helps biologists estimate the population size of a variety of species, monitor trends and track stopover locations.

Sylvia Fullerton is a dedicated volunteer in Nova Scotia. She started with the Atlantic Canada Shorebird Survey in 1974 when she moved back to the province. Sylvia became interested in bird watching while living in New York City and now surveys birds in Lunenburg County year round.

“I’ve always been keen on birds. Keeping records is great because you can see what’s happening. With more data, maybe we can figure out why shorebirds are declining, and how we can help them,” Says Fullerton.

So if you’re a beach bum, a bird nerd or are someone who simply loves the great outdoors, help conserve our shorebirds and monitor their activity by joining Sylvia and others in the Atlantic Canada Shorebird Survey. Find a survey spot in your area that interests you. ACSS sites can be beaches, tidal flats, saltmarshes, freshwater marshes, and sometimes even fields and heathlands. Typically volunteers go out to their designated observation post just once every ten days to collect information about the birds they see there.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED WHEN SURVEYING SHOREBIRDS:

– Binoculars

– Pen and Pencil

– Clipboard or field book

– ACSS Data Sheets (provided)

– Site Map (provided)

– Spotting Scope (optional)

– Enthusiasm (required)

For more information about how you can help the Canadian Wildlife Service conserve migratory birds in Atlantic Canada, contact Julie Paquet julie.paquet2@canada.ca or 506-364-5037.