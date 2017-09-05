Peace by Chocolate’s Tareq Hadhad named to board of Invest Nova Scotia

Invest Nova Scotia has announced the appointment of Tareq Hadhad of Antigonish to its board of directors.

Hadhad, a young entrepreneur and new Nova Scotian from Syria, will serve on the Invest Nova Scotia Board for a four-year term.

“We are thrilled to add Tareq to our team, given his unique experience and perspective,” said Kenneth Deveau, chair of Invest Nova Scotia. “I look forward to working with Tareq and the rest of the board on identifying more smart, innovative projects that push our province forward.”

“Tareq will make an excellent addition to the Invest Nova Scotia Board,” said Geoff MacLellan, minister of Business. “Tareq’s enterpreneurial journey and experience building the Peace by Chocolate brand will be invaluable as Invest Nova Scotia continues to fund projects that build a stronger economy and create more jobs for young Nova Scotians.”

Invest Nova Scotia was established in 2014 as an independent decision-making board for granting economic incentives.

Projects funded by Invest Nova Scotia must spark innovation, be measurable and sustainable, and advance the strategic goals of One Nova Scotia.