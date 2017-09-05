Police investigate home invasion in Pictou

PICTOU – Police are investigating a home invasion that took place Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. at a residence on High Street.

The initial investigation determined that two males entered the residence with a firearm demanding pills and money. The suspects then fled the scene.

The RCMP Police Dog Services searched for the suspects but did not locate them. The RCMP Forensic Identification Section is assisting with the investigation which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.