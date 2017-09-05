RCMP lays arson charges following East Wallace fire

EAST WALLACE – RCMP have charged a man with arson following a fire.

OSeptember 4 at 4:25 p.m., members of Cumberland District RCMP were called to a home on Coulter Road in East Wallace. The caller indicated that a man intentionally set a home on fire following a verbal dispute over whether the man was sober enough to drive. The man and woman were known to one another.

RCMP members and volunteer fire fighters from the area arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A man was seen by witnesses leaving the area in a truck. He was arrested by police, and was taken to a detachment for a breath test.

The accused, 49, of East Wallace, has been charged with arson and impaired driving. He was held in custody overnight, and will appear in Amherst Provincial Court today.

The fire was extinguished, and the basement and main floor of the home sustained severe damage. The matter remains under investigation and the RCMP will be assisted by the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.