Exhibition starts today

SCOTSBURN — Dylan MacNeil is enjoying being a 4-H club member in a big way.

MacNeil has a garden at his family home in Scotsburn and will enter some of his harvest in 4-H competitions during the 2017 Pictou-North Colchester Exhibition that begins today in Pictou.

Now 13, MacNeil moved with his family about a year ago from Pictou to a larger property in Scotsburn. Besides his garden, six laying hens occupy a fenced in feeding area around a chicken coop.

- Advertisement -

“I like it here,” he said. “It’s great.”

MacNeil’s garden features corn, peas, tomatoes, green and yellow beans, carrots, lettuce, cucumber and onions.

He joined the Salt Springs 4-H club three years ago, while still living in Pictou.

“I have a couple of family friends in the club,” he said. “I’ve gardened all the way through it. It’s fun and you get to grow food and see how the plants develop.”

He said besides growing produce, he enjoys the woodworking and orienteering programs the club offers.

“It’s a great environment with great people, and you learn a whole lot of things. Since we have more space, I can build bigger stuff.”

MacNeil helped his grandfather build the coop and erect the mesh fencing and posts and helped his father fence in the garden.

Today is 4-H day at the exhibition, with numerous events planned.

Fire fighters and burnout competitions are planned as are horse-related events, a tractor parade and race, ATV competitions, motor sports, tough truck events and more.

For a detailed schedule see the back page of today’s edition.

Dylan MacNeil stands beside some of the corn and tomatoes in his garden in Scotsburn. He will feature some of his produce in 4-H competitions during the 2017 Pictou-North Colchester Exhibition that begins today and runs to September 10 in Pictou. (Goodwin photo)