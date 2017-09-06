Police investigating break into commercial business

New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a break and enter at a commercial property on East River Road.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 at approximately 2:10 a.m., police responded to the break and enter. Preliminary investigation determined it took place sometime early this morning.

If you believe you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at (902) 752-1941 or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously anytime at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by their Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award from $50 – $2000.