Two arrested after drugs seized

NEW GLASGOW – Two men were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

On September 5 at approximately 11 a.m., the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the New Glasgow Regional Police, executed the search warrant at a commercial business on East River Road.

Police seized a quantity of cannabis marijuana, cannabis derivatives and cash. Subsequently, police arrested one 33-year-old male from Little Harbour and a 31-year-old male from Mount Uniacke. Both men are each facing one count of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

They have been released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.