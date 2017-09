There’s hockey gear galore at the West Side Community Centre in New Glasgow where the Kinsmen Club of New Glasgow has an extraordinary amount of hockey gear available for sale in their annual hickey. If you need hockey gear, they have it all. Doors are open the rest of the week from 6-9 p.m. and the final day will be 10am-4pm on Saturday, September 9. Shoppers look for bargains on gear in this photo. (Brimicombe photo)