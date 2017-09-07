Petition for ferry in 1911

The fertile land on Pictou Island made for excellent pastures which produced fine beef, pork and mutton products during the 1900s. Many islanders grew far more garden produce then their family could use.
Lack of transportation to the mainland made it almost impossible for them to benefit from their labour which resulted in much of their garden products going to waste. The summer of 1910 saw bountiful produce which made many Pictou Islanders realize that a ferry service would greatly benefit them. The following is the exact petition that was make known on March 20, 1911.
To Honorable R. M. McGregor,
R. H. Graham, K. C.
Members of Legislative Assembly of Nova Scotia.
We the undersigned residents of Pictou Island, in the County of Pictou, respectively present to you our petition for a regular ferry service between Pictou Island and the town of Pictou.
The land on Pictou Island is suitable for farming and produces excellent crops and with suitable ferry services that would carry farm produce to the mainland the present production would be largely increased with corresponding benefit to the residents of the island and the country at large.
Yore petitioners would therefore request that the needs for a ferry service be looked into by some competent authority and immediate action be taken to establish such a service as the justice of the situation and the requirements of the people would urgently demand.
Dated at Pictou Island, March 20th 1911
John Rankine
Angus H. McDonald
John A. McDonald
Lauchy McDonald
Robert McFarlane
L. D. McCallum
Duncan McCallum
John W. McDonald
Hector McCallum
Rod McKenzie
Andrew McFarlane
John C. McDonald
John McLean
Mrs. Mary Rankin
Mrs. Angus H. McDonald
Mrs. L. D. McCallum
Mrs. Andrew McFarlane
Mary McFarlane
Mrs. Hector McCallum
Mrs. Duncan Rankin
Mrs. John C. McDonald
Mrs. John W. McDonald
Miss Mary I. McLean
Mrs. Rob McFarlane
Mrs. J. W. McCallum
Mrs. Duncan Rankine
Ward McCallum
Torquil McLean
Chas. McIvor
Chas. McCallum
Campbell McCallum
Eddie Glover
Elias Turple
Lauchin Rankine
Victor McCallum
John M. McLean
Duncan McDonald
Alex McDonald
Chas D. Patterson
William McMillan
Hugh Rankine
Mrs. Torquil McLean
Mrs. Chas. McIvor
Miss Christy McCallum
Mrs. Chas McCallum
Mrs. Campbell McCallum
Mrs. Eddie Glover
Mrs. Elias Turple
Mrs. Christy McDonald
Jennie Patterson
Mrs. John M. McLean
Mrs. Duncan Rankin
Mrs. Chas D. Patterson
Mrs. William MacMillan
Mrs. Hughie McLean
This attached photo shows and identifies some Pictou Island workers at John Dan’s Lobster Factory 1910. First row, second from left is Campbell McCallum, fifth from left is Jessi Hill MacDonald. Second row fourth from left is Nancy McCallum, fifth is Clare McCallum, sixth is Annie Jane McCallum. Third row first from left is Lester Hooper, seventh is Eddie Glover.
Many thanks to Crofters’ Restaurant in New Glasgow for Picture and names.