These 4-H members gave it their best shot at tug of war on Wednesday at the annual Pictou North Colchester Exhibition! The exhibition continues today and runs until Sunday, September 10. A variety of displays and exhibits will interest festival-goers from cattle and horses to homemade goods, sheep to poultry, fruits and vegetables to live entertainment, domestic arts to truck pulls, ATV events and lawnmower races – the Ex has it all!