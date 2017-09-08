Ben Cotter (1979-2017), Victoria, BC / Pictou, NS – It is hard to believe someone is with us one day and gone the next. It is with great sadness, and beyond comprehension, that we announce the passing of Mark Benjamin Cotter on August 15th who passed away in his sleep as a result of a cardiac event at the age of 38. Ben was a beautiful, gentle soul. He divided his loyalties between his passions of architecture and the sport of Ironman triathlons, approaching both with dedication and determination and achieving much success. Ben competed at the elite professional level in Ironman events all over the world and was scheduled to participate in Ironman Mylasia on November 11th. Professionally, Ben was an accomplished architect involved in a variety of interesting projects in Victoria, BC and elsewhere. He recently redesigned his childhood home in Pictou, NS for his parents. If we can learn anything from humble Ben it would be to live your life pursing your passions and be kind and thoughtful to others. Ben leaves many with broken hearts – his parents (Ron and Meredith), his sister (Molly) and brother (Patrick, ‘Megan and Aiden’), the Wisener family (Lynn, Annabel, David, Barbara, and Barry), the Cotter family (Ola, Joanne, and Paulette), their extended families, and his many friends. Gatherings to celebrate Ben will be held at the deCoste Entertainment Centre in Pictou, NS on Friday, August 25th from 2-4pm and, to follow, in Victoria, BC where he leaves a large community of friends, athletes, and associates.