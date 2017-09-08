MacDONALD, Tyler M. – Pictou, NS / Hamilton, ON. We are heartbroken to share the news of the sudden death of Tyler Michael MacDonald (1991-2017) our precious son and brother whom left us far too early on August 20, 2017 in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. Tyler will always be remembered and cherished by his Mother Cara, Sister Julie, Grandma Sheila, Papa Don (Ducky), Aunt Julie, his Starfish Giovanna, beloved cousins, friends and colleagues. Tyler was predeceased by his adoring Father Gary, Nanny Marlene and Grandpa Tom. Tyler lived his short life to the fullest with many varied interests such as sailing, writing, music, religion, travel and cooking. His greatest joys involved spending time with family and catching up with friends. Tyler was a proud, devoted Reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces for 10 years while completing diplomas for Police Foundations and Fish and Wildlife Technician attending Mohawk and Sir Sandford Fleming Colleges. His tireless spirit compelled him to sail the transatlantic crossing from Europe to the Caribbean.

Tyler loved his family and friends deeply, always had a smile on his face even in the most adverse conditions and kept us constantly entertained. He was the funniest person we knew with his quick wit but was also an ‘old soul’, wise beyond his years. We are remembering his constant pursuit of knowledge, his passion, charisma and generosity of spirit that allowed him to connect with people of all ages. Tyler’s impact is reflected by the hundreds of messages from family and friends whose lives were touched and changed by his unending faith, his unfathomable energy, his laugh and relentless sense of humour. There is a giant Tyler sized hole in our hearts that we will do our best to fill with many cherished memories but he is and always will be irreplaceable. In accordance with Tyler’s wishes, his remains will be cremated and his ashes scattered in the ocean. Funeral arrangements yet to be finalized. The family asks that in honour of Tyler, raise a pint on a Halifax pier but ‘shed no tears’, in lieu of flowers go sailing, he would have wanted that.