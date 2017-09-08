MacISAAC, Bauer J. – Scotch Hill. It is with broken hearts that we announce the tragic death of our beloved son Bauer Jax MacIsaac. Bauer was born on July 10, 2012 and he brought into the world so much joy, love and happiness. Bauer was a handsome boy with black eyes that twinkled with wonder. He started and finished everyday with a handsome and mischievous grin. He loved everything, he loved life more than anyone we’ve ever known. He was kind and friendly to both young and old. Bauer was adventurous, artistic, strong and loved sports. Bauer was the perfect little boy who loved to ride his bike, go for tractor rides with his Grampie and Boppy, catch frogs in the brook, swim in Nannies pool, build lego creations, play with his brother, Leland and cousins; Jamie, Ares and Sarah. He loved to play hockey and being a part of a team. Bauer was a rising star at the rink, he was defiantly the goon of his squad. He loved all his friends and was a great friend. He was protective and fun to be around always filled with compassion. He was the kind of boy that immediately became your friend. Most of all he loved being with his family, going fishing, playing ball, playing on his bikes and being included in all the work daddy would let him help with. He loved baking, cooking and boy did he love to eat! Bauer was the best big brother a little brother could ever have imagined. Leland was blessed to have him as his best friend, partner and protector. He was my Chucki Cheese! Always in my heart! Papa will see you again.

Bauer is survived by his parents, Kevin and Brianna MacIsaac; His darling brother, Leland; Schooner; his Papa and Gam, John and Karen Green, Nanny and Grampie, Debbie and Lonnie MacIsaac; great-grandparents, Betty and Ivan Murray, Donald and Diane Vaughan, Angus and Pearl MacIsaac; uncles, Craig (Sam) MacIsaac, Colton Green; aunt, Chelsea Green; and cousins, Ares, Jami, and Sarah. Funeral will take place 11AM Thursday in Pictou United Church with Rev. Mary-Beth Moriarity officiating. A private family burial will be held in Seaview Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Bauer’s memory may be made to Pictou Minor Hockey, Starting Blocks Daycare or Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Arrangements are under the direction of McLaren Funeral Home, Pictou.