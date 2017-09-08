O’Tooles get ready for Parkinson Walk

PICTOU – Bob O’Toole and his wife Marjorie are among those preparing for the upcoming Parkinson Super Walk.

The 2017 edition is scheduled for September 9 at the Northumberland Regional High School in Alma.

“It means a lot to be there,” Bob said. “It means a lot to raise funds to do the research to find a cure or some means of prevention. It’s important to support the members of the Parkinson family.”

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012, and he has endured reduced activity since then.

Marjorie has been his principal caregiver since then.

“It’s 24-7 — meals, personal care, and I do the chauffeuring,” she said. “Bob’s very limited to what he can do.”

The O’Tooles said they appreciate the regular meetings the local Parkinson group holds and the education they receive from guest speakers.

“Knowing it’s something where you’re not alone means a lot,” Marjorie said.

“You get to a meeting and meet someone in worse shape than you are, so you step back a bit,” Bob said.

The O’Tooles are taking part in the walk for the second time. Bob is able to use a walker to complete the course around the school, or in the gym if the weather does not co-operate.

“I have a walker, I have a cane and I have a wife behind me with a big stick,” he joked. “It was a wonderful day last year. There was a good turnout and I think we did well raising funds. I hope we do as well or better this year.”

Bob O’Toole, seated, his wife Marjorie, left, and Jeanette Crews are looking forward to the 2017 Parkinson Super Walk on September 9 in Alma. (Goodwin photo)