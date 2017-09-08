Parkinson Super Walk September 9

NEW GLASGOW – Dennis McGee says he looks forward to taking part in the Pictou County Parkinson Super Walk.

The annual event will take place on September 9 at Northumberland Regional High School in Alma. Registration is at 1 p.m. and the walk starts at 2 p.m.

“We strive to get more people involved every year,” said McGee, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease eight years ago. “Students (from NRHS and North Nova Education Centre in New Glasgow) take part and the weather usually holds up for us.”

- Advertisement -

McGee assists local co-ordinators Josephine Jollymore and Margaret Milne and has been doing so for five years.

“I like to help them out any way I can,” he said. “You see more and more people coming down with Parkinson’s. You get 100 people in a row and each one of them has a different type of problem with it.”

The Superwalk is among many throughout Canada and takes advantage of what is an ideal location for it at NRHS.

Walkers can register and take part in the walk that goes around the school, away from traffic. The gym is available in case of rain.

A buffet is set up in the cafeteria just inside the school’s main entrance.

Dennis McGee sands between Josephine Jollymore, left, and Margaret Milne at their information table on Saturday at the New Glasgow Farmers Market. (Goodwin photo)