Marijuana seized after search of business in Westville

WESTVILLE – A quantity of marijuana and cash was seized from a Westville business following a search.

On Friday, September 8, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Westville Police Service and the Stellarton Police Service, executed a search warrant at a commercial business located on Main Street.

As a result, police seized a large quantity of cannabis marijuana, cannabis derivatives and cash. Police have arrested one 53 year-old male from Mountville, Pictou County. He has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with a judicial recognizance. He remains in custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

Westville Police Chief Don Hussher stated, in a press release: “Cannabis dispensaries have raised many concerns around public safety. In Stellarton and Westville, we will be taking a zero tolerance on these operations in the future with increased enforcement.”