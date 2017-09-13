Bombers host opener Sunday

The Pictou County Wear Well Bombers are preparing to open their regular-season schedule in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League.

The Bombers will visit the Dartmouth Whalers on Saturday and will play their home opener against the ACCEL Hawks starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Head coach Jon Sim said he likes what he sees so far from the Bombers’ roster.

- Advertisement -

“I’m really looking forward to the games,” he said. “The kids are eager to get better, and I hope they can perform.”

The Bombers’ most recent action was two games against the Truro Bearcats last weekend. The Bearcats shut out the Bombers 5-0 on Saturday in Truro and edged the Bombers 3-2 on Sunday at the Wellness Centre.

“I thought the weekend went well,” he said. “They showed me a lot. Saturday was one-sided. Truro beat us to everything, but in Sunday’s game I thought our boys were the better team.”

Matt Carson gave the Bombers a 1-0 lead in the first period, while Calvin Denny added the other goal.

The Bombers are among 12 teams in the league. The others are based in Queen’s County, Cole Harbour, Bedford, St. Margaret’s Bay, Berwick, East Hants, Antigonish and Northside in Cape Breton.

Bombers players fend off an attack by the Truro Bearcats in a pre-season game on Sunday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Truro won the game 3-2. The Bombers will host their home opener on Sunday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre against the ACCEL Hawks. (Goodwin photo)