Council ignores help regarding Veteran’s Drive

To the Editor:

Re: Advocate August 30 Veterans Drive

Ten years this has been going on and what is the decision? Council asked for help and then turned around and ignored it. There was traffic on that street before the residents moved there but they want to inconvenience everyone else to please themselves. I think council is opening a very large can of worms and many future headaches.

- Advertisement -

One last point, Re: Deputy Currie’s statement: Emergency vehicles can not break highway traffic rules, flashing lights or not. One way is one way. Stop sign is a stop sign. Red light is a red light.

Research before speaking.

Sterling Corkum

Lock Broom