Province seeks help of trail camera owners

Government is asking Nova Scotians who use trail cameras to help biologists manage the province’s deer and bear populations by sending in their observations.

“The more eyes, the better, when it comes to collecting current wildlife information,” said Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller.

“We are asking hunters and others to fill out a trail camera survey describing what they see in their photos, to add to the information we use in making good wildlife management decisions. They can also send in the photos themselves.”

Trail cameras automatically take photographs of wildlife when triggered by an animal’s movement. Many hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts operate trail cameras in the province.

Natural Resources already collects information on the deer herd through deer pellet surveys, information provided by hunters when deer are harvested, and by examining a deer’s jawbone after harvest to determine the deer’s age. The department wants to add to that data through this latest request.

Responses can help show such things as how many does have fawns, how fast the deer population is growing, how many cubs black bears are having this year, and locations where bear or deer are thriving. They can also provide similar facts about other wildlife.

Everyone who submits a completed trail camera survey form before Dec. 10, will have a chance to win a high-quality trail camera. Participants in the survey will receive information on how to enter the photo contest.

Survey information must be from trail camera photographs taken before Dec. 10 and can be submitted at https://novascotia.ca/natr/hunt/trailsurvey/.

The winning photo and a selection of others will be posted on the website.