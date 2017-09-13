Have a strange story to tell?

To the Editor:

Do you have a strange or weird story you want to share? Maritime Monsters and Weird Stories are looking for true experiences of a paranormal nature (ghosts, fairies, cryptids, monsters, UFOs or other spooky happenings) from the Maritime Provinces of Canada and Newfoundland.

The experience may have happened to you or a family member and may have happened recently or been historic in nature. Photos or audio recordings are welcome with the submission but are not required.

All entries must be original work from the author themselves and will be posted to the page. Submissions begin on September 15 and will be accepted until October 15. Prizes will be awarded for top entrants. For more information please visit the page: facebook.com/nscryptids or email nscryptids@outlook.com.

Terry Megeney

Stellarton