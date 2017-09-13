Have a strange story to tell?

By
Heather Brimicombe
-
Pictou-Advocate-opinion

To the Editor:

Do you have a strange or weird story you want to share? Maritime Monsters and Weird Stories are looking for true experiences of a paranormal nature (ghosts, fairies, cryptids, monsters, UFOs or other spooky happenings) from the Maritime Provinces of Canada and Newfoundland.

The experience may have happened to you or a family member and may have happened recently or been historic in nature. Photos or audio recordings are welcome with the submission but are not required.

All entries must be original work from the author themselves and will be posted to the page. Submissions begin on September 15 and will be accepted until October 15. Prizes will be awarded for top entrants. For more information please visit the page: facebook.com/nscryptids or email nscryptids@outlook.com.

Terry Megeney

Stellarton

Heather Brimicombe is a Pictou County native and graduate from the University of King's College in Halifax with a Bachelor of Journalism Honours degree as well as a combined major in Sustainability. She has previously won a Canadian Communities Newspapers award for a multimedia feature and was part of a team nominated for a Canadian Association of Journalism data award in the investigative category. Photography, art, sports and outdoor activities are all hobbies of hers as well as crafting, and baking.

