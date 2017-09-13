Tatamagouche Brewing Company wins industry awards two days in a row

Tatamagouche Brewing Company is winding down their fourth summer of operation after opening on Main Street, Tatamagouche in June 2014. This Monday, the brewery was awarded with Refreshment Local Partner of the Year by the NSLC.

Owner, Christiane Jost says, “We were very surprised and pleased to be awarded by the NSLC. We have been selling our beer in the NSLC for two years now and it has been an integral part of the growth of our brewery with a large expansion having been done during the winter including a new canning line.”

Following Monday’s award, Tatamagouche Brewing Company was named Favourite Nova Scotia Craft Brewery outside Halifax by Halifax Magazine.

“Across all styles, and I’ve tried a lot of them, they consistently make beer that I will drink,” says Derek Smith of Dartmouth. “I haven’t opened a can yet that I didn’t like, and that’s saying something given the variety they make.”

Jost says, “A great ending to another busy summer season – our best one yet! Now it is time to prepare for Nova Scotia’s largest Oktoberfest, hosted in Tatamagouche September 23rd weekend.”

With well over 40 craft breweries now operating in Nova Scotia and 10 more planning to open in the next 12 months, craft beer is turning into one of the major players in the Nova Scotia food, beverage and tourism industry.

The Tatamagouche Brewing Company’s North Shore Lagered Ale, Hippie Dippie Pale Ale, Deception Bay IPA, and Sunrise Trail India Session Ale are available in your local NSLC store, as well at Tatamagouche Brewing Company, 235 Main Street, Tatamagouche.

Tatamagouche Brewing Co. opened its doors on June 17th, 2014, brewing organic beer in the heart of Tatamagouche.

For more information visit www.tatabrew.com

Facebook and Twitter: @tatabrew