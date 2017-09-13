True community ambassadors restore trailer

By
Heather Brimicombe
-
Pictou-Advocate-opinion

To the Editor:

I LOVE THIS COMMUNITY!

Thank you all for your offers to help restore the Johnny Miles Promotional & Storage Trailer that was vandalized last week. So many people reached out to us, which was so amazing.

- Advertisement -

I am happy to report that the trailer has been restored. While we were all busy enjoying our long weekend, Brandon Roy, paint rep for Eastern Canada for DuPont, and local triathlete and Clint Snell, owner of Pictou County Cycle and local triathlete, spent the day Sunday cleaning the graffiti off the trailer.

They did this without being asked and they did an excellent job, you can’t even tell where the paint was.

In return, they wanted NOTHING.

We always said the community takes real ownership in our event series but this effort and the outpouring of support from the community goes above and beyond and this is why we do what we do for our community. Thank you Brandon and Clint, once again showing us that you are more than athletes and business people, you are true community ambassadors.

Terry Curley

New Glasgow

SHARE
Previous articleHave a strange story to tell?
Next articleCouncil ignores help regarding Veteran’s Drive
Heather Brimicombe
Heather Brimicombe
Heather Brimicombe is a Pictou County native and graduate from the University of King's College in Halifax with a Bachelor of Journalism Honours degree as well as a combined major in Sustainability. She has previously won a Canadian Communities Newspapers award for a multimedia feature and was part of a team nominated for a Canadian Association of Journalism data award in the investigative category. Photography, art, sports and outdoor activities are all hobbies of hers as well as crafting, and baking.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR