Police seize items in relation to child porn

New Glasgow Regional Police seized a number of items in relation to a child porn investigation.

They executed a search warrant at a McLaren Avenue residence in Trenton on Thursday at approximately 9:15 a.m.; police have seized a number of items including a laptop and tablet.

As a result, a 33-year-old man was arrested at the residence and charged with possession of child pornography and breech of an undertaking. He was later released and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The investigation is continuing.

In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Children and Family Services Act. The New Glasgow Regional Police, RCMP and cybertip encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tip line for reporting sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.