Reconciliation in the Watershed comes to Tatamagouche on September 16

Connecting the local ecology with Indigenous rights, and identifying ways to renew relationships with Indigenous peoples and the Tatamagouche watershed are some of the expected outcomes of a day-long workshop entitled Reconciliation in the Watershed on Saturday, September 16 at the Tatamagouche Centre.

The day-long workshop runs 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the centre, 259 Loop Route 6 and features Dorene Bernard, Sipekne’katik First Nation – water protector and grassroots grandmother, as well as Beth Lorimer, Ecological Justice Program coordinator, KAIROS Canada. The workshop includes a mapping exercise on decolonizing the watershed.

Bernard will open the workshop with a water ceremony. She is part of the Mi’kmaq-led frontline resistance to the Alton Gas Project, which proposes to use water from the Shubenacadie River to hollow out salt from underwater caverns to store natural gas. The brine mixture from the caverns would then be released back to the river, threatening the local ecosystem.

Gypsum mining, titanium mining, tidal turbines and tire-derived fuel are also compromising the watershed, and nearby Boat Harbour is forever changed by 50 years of toxic effluent.

KAIROS is sponsoring four other Reconciliation in the Watershed workshops in Halifax, Guelph, London and Regina. For more information about these workshops, visit: https://www.kairoscanada.org/kairos-reconciliation-watershed-workshop-series-registration-now-open

For more information about the Tatamagouche workshop, visit: tatacentre.ca/index.php/programs/details/2476