Fire destroys shed

Members of the Pictou Fire Department remained for about an hour over noon hour on Thursday to put out hot spots from a fire that destroyed a shed at a residence at 203 Brown’s Point Road. The fire spewed considerable black smoke near Highway 106 before the nearly 20 fire fighters arrived at about 12:30 p.m. Chief Paul Janes said the original barrel fire spread to the shed where several items were stored. Caribou District and Abercrombie fire departments were on automatic call to the fire but were stood down. (Goodwin photo)