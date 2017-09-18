Arrest made in suspicious death

BAYHEAD – The situation that was unfolding in Tatamagouche earlier this morning has been resolved.

Shortly before midnight, Colchester District RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call from a residence on Clarks Road, Bayhead. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased female. A male suspect was located by members shortly after. The man drove off in a vehicle and police followed.

The man was located near Lockerbie Memorial Cemetery on Highway 6, Tatamagouche. Officers verbally engaged with the man who was inside his vehicle when gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was wounded.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment and remains in police custody. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into the suspicious death.

The RCMP has referred the shooting incident to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) who has taken over the investigation. Given the matter is now being investigated by SiRT, the RCMP is unable to discuss further details.

Both scenes are currently being held by police.

When possible, further information about the suspicious death will be shared.

There is no risk to public safety at this time.