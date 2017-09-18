Crushers’ Dill picks UMass

Pictou County Weeks Crushers team captain Michael Dill has committed to the UMass Lowell River Hawks for the 2018-19 season, the Crushers announced today.

The University of Massachusetts Lowell is located in Lowell, Ma., 40 kilometres northwest of Boston and is on both sides of the Merrimack River.

The River Hawks play in the Hockey East Association which has consistently proven as the strongest NCAA Division I college hockey conference from top to bottom in the U.S.

The River Hawksl won their first-ever Hockey East title in 2013 over Boston University, also winning their first regular season title in the HEA. The River Hawks made their first Frozen Four in 2013 and would repeat as Hockey East champions in 2014 and then again in 2017.

“I am very excited for the opportunity UMass Lowell has provided for me,” says Dill. “College hockey is something I’ve strived for since coming to Pictou County and it became more and more of a realistic option as the season went on last year. I can’t thank Doug, Chad and the rest of the Crushers organization enough for the support and guidance they given me throughout this process.”

Crushers Head Coach Doug Doull knows UMass Lowell is getting a quality player and person in Dill. “All Michael asked for when he arrived as a fourth round draft pick is for a chance to play and ‘How can I get better?’” Doull said. “He is one of the lowest maintenance players we have coached, which is why he is our captain. He definitely brings that farmer’s work ethic and honesty to his everyday approach on both sides of the puck.”

“Aside from his obvious skill, I feel the UMass Lowell recruiters were pleasantly surprised by Mike’s defensive habits on the ice and his commitment to becoming a student-athlete,” Doull added. “This process began early last year and we commend UMass Lowell for their due diligence as I believe what they looked for in the end was character behind the skill and tremendous hockey IQ. They found it in spades.”

“We are very proud that Michael chose to hone his development in Pictou County and buck the trend of leaving for U.S. leagues and other parts of Canada,” says Crushers GM Chad McDavid. “Mike is a home-grown example for other young players in the Maritimes looking at our program as a sound option for their development. We are extremely happy for Mike and his family – the River Hawks are adding a terrific player and even better person to their program. This is a win for all three parties involved; Mike, UMass Lowell and the Pictou County Weeks Jr. A Crushers.”

Crushers captain Michael Dill has committed to the UMass Lowell River Hawks. (Submitted photo)