Maple Cedar supporting Viola’s Place

One of Pictou’s newest restaurants is supporting Pictou County’s newest homeless shelter.

Maple Cedar Restaurant on East River Road New Glasgow, owned by Fred and Patricia Haddad, have generously offered to donate 15 per cent of their profits from today, Sept. 18 to Saturday Sept. 23, to Viola’s Place Society.

Local celebrities/politicians will be showing up to serve customers during the week. Sean Fraser, Tim Houston, Robert Parker, Nancy Dicks, Danny MacGillivray, Frank Proudfoot, Susan Campbell, John Guthro, Brian Knight and more have agreed to serve customers through the week.

