Unfolding situation in Tatamagouche

Schools in Tatamagouche have been closed for the day (September 18) at the request of RCMP.
The Chignecto Central Regional School Board website says this was done as a precautionary measure due to an active situation in the community.
Any students who were already on a bus are safely waiting for pick up by a parent or guardian at Tatamagouche Elementary School. Buses traveling from the River John area to Pictou County schools will not be running today.
RCMP have confirmed there are road closures in that area.
