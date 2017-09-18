United Way kicking off campaign

The United Way of Pictou County will be kicking off their annual campaign on Friday, September 22, at the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline Pancake and Bacon breakfast.

This will be the 16th year that Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline has hosted a breakfast to help support the United Way. The breakfast takes place at their facilities on Terra Cotta Drive in New Glasgow and take-out and delivery are available by contacting Karen at 902-755-1968.

To continue their kick-off fun, the United Way is challenging community members to gather teams of 10 to pull the Alma Fire Department’s fire truck 50 feet. Their Pulling for Change fire truck pull takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Pictou County Wellness Centre parking lot.

“It’s a great example of what can happen when people come together for a common goal,” said Jessica Smith, the United Way’s executive director. “When we pull together, we can strengthen our community and make positive impacts.”

Monies raised through the United Way’s campaign are used to invest in local charities and programs. In 2016, the funds supported 17 charitable organizations and more than 25 programs to help one in four people in Pictou County. This year, 12 organizations and more than 14 programs in Pictou County are being funded through the United Way.

For more information on the United Way of Pictou County, the charities they fund, and their upcoming events, find them on Facebook or call them at 902-755-1754.

Ellen Fanning, United Way’s Resource Development co-ordinator, with volunteer Ben Bowden. For $20, Pulling for Change teams can buy a set of muscles (like Ben’s, but his are real) to give them a competitive advantage. (Submitted photo)