100 reasons to care

Big Brothers Big Sisters announces new bursary from 100 Women Who Care funds

Big Brothers Big sister Pictou County celebrated their successes and a new program they are putting in place with a corn boil on Monday in downtown New Glasgow.

The organization set up in Murdoch Park on Provost Street around lunchtime to have a corn boil to celebrate national Big Brothers Big Sisters Day. Each organization nationwide celebrated in their own way.

The organization also announced a bursary program for Littles who go on to post-secondary education. For some time now, the dream has become a reality for the organization.

Margie Grant-Walsh, executive director of the local agency, announced the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pictou County Fund, created with the money given to the organization by the 100 Women Who Care organization last year.

On top of the money from 100 Women Who Care, BBBS Pictou County will also be putting in some money that comes from the Big Bucks toward the bursary.

Each year they are planning on giving away $1,000 — $500 each — to two Littles who have gone on to study in post-secondary education.

“Many of our kids don’t have the opportunity that other kids have,” Grant-Walsh added. When looking at who they will give the bursary to, Grant-Walsh added that they will look at criteria other than marks.

Breanna Mahoney and Danni Lamb were the first-ever recipients of the bursaries.

Representatives from Big Brothers Big Sisters Pictou County and family members and Bigs representing the recipients pose after the announcement of a new BBBS bursary Monday. From the left are, Anne Blandford, bursary recipient Danni Lamb’s Big; Calvin Lamb, Danni’s father; Jordan Cromwell, Little; Arlene MacDonald, recipient Breanna Mahoney’s Big; Kerri MacDonald, Breanna Mahoney’s mother; and Nicole LeBlanc, chair of the BBBS Pictou County board.

(Brimicombe photo)