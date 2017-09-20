Bayhead residents emotional after homicide

A 49-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 58-year-old Bayhead woman earlier this week. He is also facing a charge of attempted murder.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 17, Colchester District RCMP responded to a 911 call from a residence on Clarks Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered the female, who was deceased at the scene. A male suspect was located by members shortly after. The man drove off in a vehicle and police followed.

The man was located near Lockerbe Memorial Cemetery on Highway 6, Tatamagouche. Officers verbally engaged with the man, when gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was wounded just before 7 a.m. Sept. 18. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in custody.

Due to his medical condition his court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

In the small community, it’s been a shock to residents, many of whom knew both the victim and the accused.

One nearby neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was devastated when they heard the news.

“I thought, ‘really? Tatamagouche?'” they said. “I was shocked. I knew them both well. I never would have assumed, never would have guessed something like this would happen. It’s like, ‘you’ve gotta be joking. Why?'”

The neighbour said the community was a very dreary place as news of the incident spread, calling it ’emotionally a mess.’

Mike Gregory, the area councillor, said he was in total disbelief at hearing the news.

“In our community, where nothing much happens,” he said. “This was a violent, violent crime. It’s shock and disbelief.”

The victim hasn’t been identified by police, but many in the small community had known her for years, including Gregory.

“She was a nice woman. Our children were friends with her children,” he said, adding some were close friends while attending high school.

“It’s a total tragedy, one that’s hard to explain and hard to understand. Everyone is in disbelief and shock. They’re wondering why it happened.”

He said there’s a lot of speculation about the why, which is unfortunate in a small village; however, he said there will be that speculation and to let the police handle the details on why.

“A number of families, immediate and extended, have been affected by what happened. Everybody here basically knows everybody else. We all look out for each other’s children. It’s a blow to everybody.”

The RCMP are still holding the scene in Bayhead where a 58-year-old woman was found deceased. A charge of first-degree murder and attempted murder has been laid in the homicide. (Raissa Tetanish photo)