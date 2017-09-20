GRANT, Herbert Lawson – 72, of Salt Springs, Pictou County, passed away September 14, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in New Glasgow, he was a son of the late Herbert and Annie (MacGillivray) Grant. Herbie was an associate member of The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 16, Pictou. He was also a member of Eastern Star I.O.O.F. Lodge, No. 1, Pictou, Grand Lodge and Grand Encampment, Atlantic Provinces. He is survived by his sisters, Cathy Fitzpatrick, Ajax, Ontario; Chris Hartkorn, Miami Beach, Florida; brothers, John Grant, Hamilton, Ontario and Harold Grant, Toronto, Ontario; special nieces, Mary Agnes MacPhail, Glasgow, Scotland and Patricia Doyle, London, England. Herb lit the candles at both ends, they did not light the night, but to all his friends and foes it was a wonderful light. There will be no visitation or funeral service by request. Donations in his memory may be made to the S.P.C.A. Arrangements are under the direction of McLaren Funeral Service, Pictou.