Hospital auxiliary hosting fashion show Saturday

Step into the latest fashions Saturday when the Aberdeen Hospital Auxiliary hosts a fashion show.

The event will be held in the hospital’s cafeteria, beginning at 3 p.m. After the show there will be an opportunity to shops the fashions at Martha’s Place.

Tickets are $5 each and doors open at 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes.

All proceeds go to the Aberdeen Hospital Auxiliary. Tickets are available at Martha’s Place, Aberdeen Hospital.

Elaine MacDonald and Jacquie MacDonald modelling an outfit from Martha’s Gift Shop. The show is an opportunity to see many of the items supporting the Aberdeen Hospital Auxiliary charity. (Submitted photo)