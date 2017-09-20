LANGILLE, Kevin – Of Milton, Ontario, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at age 59. Kevin was born in Pictou, NS. He was a chemical engineer (Dalhousie B Eng and McMaster M Eng) employed with Lancotek Products Inc. in Halton Hills. Kevin will be dearly missed by wife Donna and children Nicholas, Jason and Kimberly. He will also be missed by parents Alex and Louise and by his brothers and sisters Burt (Anne), Allan (Lucienne), Cathy, Carolyn (Howie), Bradley (Kelly) and Naomi (Andy) as well as by his nieces and nephews. He is survived by mother in-law Marjorie and predeceased by father in-law Ivan Corbett. Cremation has taken place and a family gathering and burial will be held in Nova Scotia at a later date. Memorial Donations can be made to Ian Anderson House hospice or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted with McKersie-Kocher funeral home, Milton.