Marijuana seized, man arrested

A MacLellan’s Brook man was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 19 after police seized a quantity of drugs.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Pictou County District RCMP, executed a search warrant at a residence on Mountville Road, MacLellan’s Brook.

As a result, police seized a large quantity of cannabis marijuana, cannabis derivatives and cultivation materials from a clandestine cannabis production operation. Additionally, police seized a large quantity of ammunition. They arrested the 53 year-old accused.

- Advertisement -

He has been charged with production of cannabis marijuana, possession of cannabis resin, unsafe storage of ammunition and several counts of failure to comply with a judicial recognizance. He remains in custody and will appear in provincial court at a later