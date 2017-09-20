Proposals for changes to taxation of private corporations are ill advised

To the Editor:

Based on over 30 years of practising public accounting and working with small businesses in Nova Scotia, the federal government’s proposed tax changes to private corporations are ill-advised. They will do harm to small businesses across Canada, and they are the most damaging, ill-conceived tax changes I’ve ever seen in my career.

These proposals tear apart the logic and base of our tax system, under the guise of improving “fairness,” by closing “loopholes for the wealthy.” Firstly, it’s wrong for the federal government to say they’re only targeting the “wealthy,” as this will have a lasting impact on the middle class. Secondly, touting the difference in tax paid by a small business owner and an employee as “unfair” ignores almost everything else about small business operation. Tax is but one element. Small business owners create jobs while facing unpaid hours, personal assets at risk, little or no pension plan, no health benefits, and no parental leave. Furthermore, these comparisons by the Department of Finance and Prime Minister Trudeau ignore the tax already paid by private corporations. At best, this is sloppy thinking; at worst, intentionally misleading.

Entrepreneurs built our country through risk and willingness to grow businesses, create jobs, and improve our economy, as well as their own lot in life. Plain and simple, these tax proposals will hurt entrepreneurial spirit and our small business community for no good reason. Furthermore, hurting any portion of our economy will have a ripple effect, ultimately hurting every one of us. The goods, services, and jobs provided by small businesses are being carelessly put at risk. Doctors will leave, or stay away in the first place. Businesses will close or relocate. Jobs will be lost.

These changes will hurt us more in Atlantic Canada and other rural parts of the country, where small businesses play a bigger part in providing goods, services, and the jobs that go with them. So far, our provincial government has been silent on their position. A cynic would say that’s because they stand to benefit from increased taxes on the backs of their federal cousins. Others may point out that the announcement came in the summer, when many were simply not paying attention. The most charitable would say they must be gathering all the facts before they take a position. Whatever the case, it’s time for the McNeil government to take a stand and show some leadership.

In my view, these proposed changes will be the steel rudder on the Bluenose for the federal government. They sound good when proposed by the “experts,” then will prove dysfunctional and costly, but absolutely necessary to fix. Please, listen to the voices counselling against this change.

Kent MacDougall, CPA in New Glasgow

Little Harbour