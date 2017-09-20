RIPOLL, Edward Henry – Born April 12, 1942, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2017, in the Halifax Infirmary, QEII. He came from a family of entrepreneurs, with his father’s family involved in distilling one of the most popular Caribbean rums, Brugal, to his mother’s family who held significant agricultural lands, with livestock, sugar cane, mangos and other tropical exports. Ed was an entrepreneur at heart, always looking at ways to improve things for his very young family. He moved to Saint John, N.B., in 1959 with his mother and sister. Like many newcomers to Canada, they were seeking a better life in a democratic country filled with opportunity for safety, security, education and prosperity. Ed worked in many positions, including at the Atlantic Sugar Refinery, Scott Pulp and Paper Ltd, and Moosehead Breweries. It was during his work at Moosehead that he followed his dream of owning his own business. He made many connections in the hospitality sector, with hundreds of restaurant, lounge, and hotel clients and it was then that he decided to open his own restaurant equipment and supply company, Mack Distributors. 2017 is the 40th year of operation, and Ed worked tirelessly at building the company from a small shop in a garage front, to a number of iterations of larger, and larger buildings. This included the former Hayman building on Foord Street Stellarton which saw a tragic fire in the early years of operation, nearly closing the business for good. He was known in the industry as an informed, hardworking, tireless professional, always looking for the next great idea, and a way to grow the business. He eventually took on a branded chicken program from Alabama, Chester Chicken, and distributed it far and wide throughout the Maritimes and Eastern Canada. Aside from work, he and his life partner, Lorna, who stood beside him for well over 50 years, enjoyed an active social life in Pictou County. Avid boaters, they travelled throughout the Maritimes with a large, close knit group of friends. These friends would eventually travel together to Florida, Arizona, and other locales to enjoy life in the sun and sea. Lorna, at Ed’s side, helped grow the business by working tirelessly in health care, at the Aberdeen Hospital, and within a local dental practice for over 35 years. As an entrepreneur, one had to have a reliable cash flow and Lorna’s job was to have the only consistent paycheck while the business grew, while taking care of their young family. They entertained regularly, and having a restaurant equipment and supply company ensured the very best of food preparation equipment, including an enormous barbeque to feed the masses, called the “family reunion”. It was a busy household with many friends and constant get togethers. If not gardening, boating, hunting, entertaining, working, or using his diverse skills to fix and make most anything, Ed had little time to relax or rest, and he seemed to like it that way. They bought their dream house in 1984 in Kings Head, and worked tirelessly to restore the 150-year-plus former court house on their land overlooking Melmerby Beach. Ed was always an extremely hard worker, from his early years. And though he wasn’t home a great deal, worked tirelessly to provide a prosperous life for his family. He was a former commodore for the Royal William Yacht Club, an active union member at Scott Paper Ltd., a distinguished member of the Canadian Foodservice and Restaurant Association, and a regular donor to many local charities and foundations. He had a quick wit, and a dry sense of humour, and often left many of us in stitches, without even trying. There were many great meals, lots of laughs, and wonderful times, around the barbeque, in the kitchen, and always with wonderful meals and wine – and great comradarie. Always remembered fondly, by his wife of 56 years, Lorna; loving children: daughter, Kathy (Randy), son, Jim (Dona); brothers, Miguel and Juan Miguel; sisters, Rosa and Rosalinda; grandchildren, Bethany and Carson, and many, many friends and business colleagues. Thank you from the family to those friends who consistently kept in touch during these most difficult times, making trips from New Glasgow to Halifax, on a regular basis especially over these recent most difficult months (you know who you are and your visits were more precious than gold). And to the paramedics, ER staff, doctors and nurses of 7.4, Halifax Infirmary, thank you for your kindness and open heartedness through this most difficult journey – compassion and care are the saviours to families during these heartbreaking times and you did not fail us. Funeral services under H.W. Angus Funeral Home; no visitation by request of family. Cremation has taken place, and donations can be made to Parkinson Canada, by calling 902-422-3656, or online at: www.parkinson.ca And Dad, in your next life, as you carry on with your humour, bright light, intellect and courage, we will see you again, in the next journey of what will be … “Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you.”- Shannon L. Alder