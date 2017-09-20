SHARPE, Eleanor Elizabeth (MacLean)

It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of Eleanor Elizabeth (MacLean) Sharpe, age 77, of Pictou, on September 17, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Unit, New Glasgow. Eleanor spent many years caring for others. First in child care for others, then raising her own family, and then for 19 years as a PCW at Shiretown Nursing Home in Pictou. Eleanor loved spending time with her family and almost never missed a birthday party or the opportunity for a last minute lunch. She enjoyed her shopping trips to Truro, flowers (especially roses), was an avid reader and knitter, and her sewing skills will missed by her family. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching them excel in their chosen activities and careers. Eleanor is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clifford Sharpe; daughter, Cathy; sons, Joseph (Shawna), Jeffrey (Nancy); grandchildren, Nicole, Sarah, Andrew, Matthew (Rachael), Katie, Elizabeth, Catriona and great-granddaughter, Sadie and daughters by choice, Joanne Keogh and Sheila Tobin. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Katherine (Rorison) MacLean. The family will receive visitors at the McLaren Funeral Home in Pictou on Thursday, September 21st from 1pm to 3pm with service to follow immediately in the Chapel. Donations in her memory may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Pictou County Chapter of the MS Society.