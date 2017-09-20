What are you waiting for? Be a mentor

To the Editor:

There are 205 kids in Pictou County looking for someone like you.

I’ve been a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pictou County for more than six years. I got involved because I felt I had something to share with someone, but little did I know how much I would receive in return.

- Advertisement -

We all have 24 hours in a day and life is busy, there’s no question. Being a Big Brother, Big Sister, or being matched as a couple will take some time out of your day, but it’s certainly not a burden. For me, when I see my Little Sister, it’s an opportunity for us to share a little bit of our week with each other.

Outings with Littles can be as simple as inviting them to join you as you do your groceries — which can be a great opportunity to talk about budgeting or healthy eating (A little treat here and there doesn’t hurt either!). You can take it outside, and enjoy the many outdoor amenities that are free to use in our communities like our trails, or you could head out to cheer on a local sports team, head to the library, or grab a bite to eat.

What most of these children are looking for is a friend: a mentor, someone to talk to, have fun with and to look up to (Unless you’re short like me!).

Currently, there are 205 incredible children in our community waiting for someone like you, and I ask, what are you waiting for?

Nicole LeBlanc

Board Chair, BBBS of Pictou County