Nova Scotia Spirit Co. Ranks #13 on the 2017 STARTUP 50

NEW GLASGOW – Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Nova Scotia Spirit Co. number. 13 on the 2017 STARTUP 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies.

Serving as a companion list to the longstanding PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies and produced as a joint venture between Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the STARTUP 50 ranks younger companies on two-year revenue growth. STARTUP 50 winners are profiled in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.

Nova Scotia Spirit Co. made the 2017 STARTUP 50 list with two-year revenue growth of 902per cent.

- Advertisement -

“This year’s STARTUP 50 winners are truly remarkable. Not only have they brought new offerings to market, they’ve earned enough traction to grow their revenues exponentially in a very short period of time,” says Deborah Aarts, STARTUP 50 and PROFIT 500 program manager. “Any aspiring entrepreneur should look to them for insight into how to create, and grow, a thriving startup today.”

“We bootstrapped the business, got our first product out fast and asked for feedback from the market. Once we were convinced we had found a product the market loved, we knew it was time to invest and grow as fast as we could,” says Alex Rice, president, Nova Scotia Spirit Co. “We are honoured to be included in the STARTUP 50, it truly reflects the quality of our product and the hard work and commitment of our team.”

STARTUP 50 winners are profiled in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.