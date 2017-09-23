Roots House grows community roots

The doors are officially open to the two new transition houses Pictou County Roots for Youth has opened on Temperance Street in New Glasgow.

The houses are designed to help youth transition from Roots House, an emergency shelter, to being independent; they are also welcoming youth who haven’t dealt with Roots House before to seize the opportunity as well.

The project supports a house for males and a house for females, both of which opened their doors last week to the public for an open house so anyone curious could come and see what Roots is doing to help.

- Advertisement -

For a youth to qualify to live in the house, they must currently be spending at least 50 per cent of their monthly income on rent. Currently, two of the three rooms in the girl’s house are filled and they are looking for a third applicant.

The men’s housing, however, has hit a snag as they are still looking for a mentor to live in the house to partially supervise or help with anything they need during their transition year.

Stacey Dlamini of Pictou County Roots House added that anyone looking to apply can contact Roots House. The organization is also looking for bedside lamps and curtains for the houses which can be dropped off at Roots House.

Ashley Hartman has taken on the position of mentor for the girls’ house. After seeing the ad for someone to live in the house, rent free and help the girls transitioning, she knew this was her opportunity to get involved and work with youth.

“I’m most looking forward to see how the girls will progress through the year seeing them complete their goals,” she said. “It’s definitely a great opportunity.”

She added, “Always try.”

Stacey Dlamini, third from the left, of Roots House, gives guests a tour of one of the transition houses during the open house last week.

(Brimicombe photo)