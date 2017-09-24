Four cruise stops slated

PICTOU — Members of the Pictou County Cruise Committee are preparing to host four cruise ship visits this fall.

A small cruise ship with the Pearl Seas cruise line that has visited Pictou for several years will first arrive on September 26 and will also have stops on October 6, 14 and 25.

“It’s good to roll the carpet out,” said Michelle Young, Pictou’s Parks and Recreation co-ordinator who co-chairs the committee with Geralyn MacDonald, New Glasgow’s director of community economic development.

“It’s a shoulder season opportunity in that the cruises are a spring and fall business. Right around the Atlantic Region, it’s a shoulder season.”

Young and MacDonald attended a Canada-New England cruise ship symposium last June in Montreal, where the topic of shoulder season cruise ship business was discussed.

“There was a lot of talk at the symposium about cruises in colder weather as it relates to the entire industry between Quebec and New York,” Young said. “We’re always looking for ways to grow the shoulder seasons and cruises are part of that.”

Passengers will arrive at various times for one-day or two-day stops in Pictou and will have an opportunity to visit points of interest in town, as well as in New Glasgow and Stellarton.

Young said interest is rising with regard to Pictou as a stop for the Cruise Lines International Association, which sent two officials for a recent visit.

“The exposure we got from their visit was tremendous, to promote our region to the travel industry,” she said.

The cruise line Noble Caledonia has also indicated Pictou will be on its annual itinerary, starting in July 2018.